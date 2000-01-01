Central Development Holdings Ltd (SEHK:475)

APAC company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - 475

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 475

  • Market CapHKD321.250m
  • SymbolSEHK:475
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLuxury Goods
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9897H1020

Company Profile

Zhong FA Zhan Holdings Ltd is principally engaged in jewelry businesses and solar energy business in China. It mainly operates businesses in China and Hong Kong.

Latest 475 news

Latest 475 news

Currently there for this company.