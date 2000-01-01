Central European Media Enterprises Ltd Class A (NASDAQ:CETV)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CETV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CETV
- Market Cap$745.600m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CETV
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG200452024
Company Profile
Central European Media Enterprises Ltd is a media and entertainment company. The company manages its business based on geographical segments in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Slovak Republic. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the Czech Republic. The company generates advertising revenues from placing ads on the television channels.Central European Media Enterprises Ltd is a media and entertainment company. It develops and operates television channels and stations in Central and Eastern Europe.