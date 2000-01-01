Central Federal Corp (NASDAQ:CFBK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CFBK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CFBK
- Market Cap$73.690m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CFBK
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS15346Q4001
Company Profile
Central Federal Corp is a financial holding company for CFBank. The company through its subsidiary offers a variety of financial services including residential lending and full service retail banking services and products.