Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is a marketer and producer of branded products in the United States. The company makes branded products and acts as a third-party distributor to the pet and lawn and garden supply industries. The company is segmented into pet and garden. The company's pet segment consists of various products and accessories for cats, dogs, birds, small animals, and specialty pets. The pet segment generates the largest proportion of group revenue. The company's garden segment engages in the manufacturing, designing, and distributing of lawn and garden products to national and regional retail chains, independent garden distributors, grocery stores, nurseries, and garden supply retailers.Central Garden & Pet Co is a marketer and producer of branded products and distributor of third-party products in the pet and lawn and garden supplies industries in the United States.