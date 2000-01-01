Central Holding Group Co Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1735)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1735

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1735

  • Market CapHKD2.534bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1735
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9430M1050

Company Profile

Wang Yang Holdings Ltd is a contractor in Hong Kong. It undertakes foundation work, superstructure building work, and other construction work. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Hong Kong.

Latest 1735 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .