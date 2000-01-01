Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp operates in the financial services sector in the United States. It acts as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank, through which it provides a range of banking products and services. It caters to businesses, professionals, and individuals through an array of loan products, including residential mortgage loans, commercial and consumer loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans and construction loans. Apart from its predominant banking segment, it also functions through a Treasury segment, which is responsible for managing the Company's investment securities portfolio and wholesale funding activities.