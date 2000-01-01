Company Profile

Central Petroleum Ltd is an oil and gas explorer and conventional producer with a focus on supplying the domestic gas market. It is engaged in the development, production, processing, and marketing of hydrocarbons and associated exploration. The company's operating segment includes producing; exploration and corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the producing segment. Geographically, it operates only in Australia.Central Petroleum Ltd is a exploration and production company operating the prospective onshore in Australia. The Company is principally engaged in the development, production, exploration, processing and marketing of hydrocarbons exploration.