Central Petroleum Ltd (ASX:CTP)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CTP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CTP
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:CTP
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000CTP7
Company Profile
Central Petroleum Ltd is an oil and gas explorer and conventional producer with a focus on supplying the domestic gas market. It is engaged in the development, production, processing, and marketing of hydrocarbons and associated exploration. The company's operating segment includes producing; exploration and corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the producing segment. Geographically, it operates only in Australia.Central Petroleum Ltd is a exploration and production company operating the prospective onshore in Australia. The Company is principally engaged in the development, production, exploration, processing and marketing of hydrocarbons exploration.