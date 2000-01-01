Central Petroleum Ltd (ASX:CTP)

APAC company
Market Info - CTP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CTP

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:CTP
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000CTP7

Company Profile

Central Petroleum Ltd is an oil and gas explorer and conventional producer with a focus on supplying the domestic gas market. It is engaged in the development, production, processing, and marketing of hydrocarbons and associated exploration. The company's operating segment includes producing; exploration and corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the producing segment. Geographically, it operates only in Australia.Central Petroleum Ltd is a exploration and production company operating the prospective onshore in Australia. The Company is principally engaged in the development, production, exploration, processing and marketing of hydrocarbons exploration.

Latest CTP news

