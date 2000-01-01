Central Puerto SA ADR rep 10 Shs (NYSE:CEPU)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CEPU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CEPU

  • Market Cap$811.250m
  • SymbolNYSE:CEPU
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1550382014

Company Profile

Central Puerto SA is a private sector power generation company in Argentina. The company is engaged in electric power generation and commercialization. The company's operating segments are Production of electric power and Natural gas distribution.

Latest CEPU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .