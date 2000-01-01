Central Puerto SA ADR rep 10 Shs (NYSE:CEPU)
Company Info - CEPU
- Market Cap$811.250m
- SymbolNYSE:CEPU
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
- Currency
- ISINUS1550382014
Company Profile
Central Puerto SA is a private sector power generation company in Argentina. The company is engaged in electric power generation and commercialization. The company's operating segments are Production of electric power and Natural gas distribution.