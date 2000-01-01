Central Wealth Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:139)

Market Info - 139

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 139

  • Market CapHKD765.270m
  • SymbolSEHK:139
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2118J1062

Company Profile

China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company engages in trading and distribution of electronic and accessory products. In addition, it is involved in securities trading, a money lending business, and sale of other merchandise.

