Centrale del Latte d'Italia SpA (MTA:CLI)
European company
This share can be held in
- Market Cap€36.680m
- SymbolMTA:CLI
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINIT0003023980
Company Profile
Centrale del Latte d'Italia SpA is engaged in processing, transforming, and selling milk and dairy products, fresh vegetables, and packaged products. The business of the company operates in segments that include Fresh Milk, Life Long Milk, Yogurt, Fresh Vegetables, Soya Drink, Bulk Milk and Cream, and Other Packaged Products. The Fresh Milk segment generates maximum revenue for the company. Geographically the company sells its product throughout Italy only. The company also focuses on production and sales of salads.