Company Profile

Centrex Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The principal activity of the company is an exploration on the following areas: Phosphate project development in Queensland; Potash exploration over wholly owned tenements in Western Australia; and gold and base metals exploration in New South Wales. The company operates in one geographical segment; Australia.Centrex Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in exploration of potash in Western Australia, gold and base metals in New South Wales and phosphate project development in Queensland. Its projects include Ardmore, Oxley and Goulburn.