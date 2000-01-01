Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC)
- Market Cap$164.770m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CTRC
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINUS15644G1040
Company Profile
Differential Brands Group Inc is engaged in designing, developing and marketing of apparel products, including denim jeans, related casual wear and accessories that bear the brand Joe's and Hudson.