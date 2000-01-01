Centric Health Corp (TSE:CRRX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CRRX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CRRX
- Market CapCAD93.620m
- SymbolTSE:CRRX
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA15641A1003
Company Profile
Centric Health Corp is engaged in providing specialty pharmacy services and solutions to seniors in Canada.Centric Health Corp focuses on producing patient outcomes and delivering quality, sustainable value to patients, clients and stakeholders. It focuses on two core healthcare businesses Specialty Pharmacy and Surgical & Medical Centers.