Company Profile

Centrica is a diversified utility based in the U.K. with operations that produce oil and gas and supply natural gas and electricity. Its British Gas business unit is the largest residential supplier of natural gas and HVAC services in Britain. Its North American Direct Energy unit is smaller than British Gas but has a similar business model. Through bolt-on acquisitions, Centrica intend to build a footprint in innovative energy services linked to new uses. It plans to sell its E&P business and its 20% stake in EDF's nuclear plants in the U.K.Centrica PLC is an integrated energy company engaged in the generation of power through its nuclear and gas-fired power stations. The company offers low carbon, energy efficient products and services to homes and businesses in the UK and North America.