Company Profile

Centrotec SE is a supplier of heating and climate control technology for buildings. The company organized into three main segments: Climate Systems, Gas Flue Systems, and Medical Technology and Engineering Plastics of which Climate Systems contributes the vast majority of its total revenue. The product range consists of mainly system solutions for the areas of heating, ventilation and climate control technology, as well as solar thermal, heat technology, and co-generation. Climate Systems focuses on active equipment and complete systems, while the Gas Flue Systems segment concentrates on accessories. Its Medical Technology and Engineering Plastics segment develops, produces and sells medical technology solutions.