Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX:LEU)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LEU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LEU

  • Market Cap$65.260m
  • SymbolAMEX:LEU
  • IndustryEnergy
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS15643U1043

Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp is engaged in supplying low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants. The LEU is used for the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

Latest LEU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .