Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX:LEU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LEU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LEU
- Market Cap$65.260m
- SymbolAMEX:LEU
- IndustryEnergy
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS15643U1043
Company Profile
Centrus Energy Corp is engaged in supplying low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants. The LEU is used for the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.