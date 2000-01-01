Centuria Industrial REIT Units (ASX:CIP)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CIP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CIP
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:CIP
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Industrial
- Currency
- ISINAU000000CIP0
Company Profile
Centuria Industrial REIT is an Australian pure-play industrial REIT. The company's portfolio includes industrial assets situated in in-fill locations and close to key infrastructure. CIP is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and an opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high quality Australian industrial assets. Centuria Capital Group is the manager of Centuria Industrial REIT.Centuria Industrial REIT invests in industrial properties within Australia. It comprises 36 industrial assets which are geographically diversified across Australia.