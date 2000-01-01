Company Profile

Centuria Industrial REIT is an Australian pure-play industrial REIT. The company's portfolio includes industrial assets situated in in-fill locations and close to key infrastructure. CIP is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and an opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high quality Australian industrial assets. Centuria Capital Group is the manager of Centuria Industrial REIT.Centuria Industrial REIT invests in industrial properties within Australia. It comprises 36 industrial assets which are geographically diversified across Australia.