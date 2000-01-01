Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP)

APAC company
Company Info - CIP

  • Market CapAUD920.880m
  • SymbolASX:CIP
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Industrial
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000CIP0

Company Profile

Centuria Industrial REIT invests in industrial properties within Australia. It comprises 36 industrial assets which are geographically diversified across Australia.

