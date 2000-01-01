Centurion Corp Ltd (SEHK:6090)
Company Info - 6090
Market Cap: HKD2.081bn
Symbol: SEHK:6090
Industry: Consumer Cyclical
Sector: Lodging
ISIN: SG2D51973063
Centurion Corp Ltd is an investment holding company. The company operates in Manufacture and sale of optical discs & related data storage products (Optical) and Provision of dormitory accommodation and services for workers and students segments.