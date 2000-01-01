Centurion Minerals Ltd (TSX:CTN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CTN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CTN
- Market CapCAD1.740m
- SymbolTSX:CTN
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA15643T3055
Company Profile
Centurion Minerals Ltd is engaged in the business of acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company has its operations in three geographic areas including Canada, Argentina, and Indonesia.