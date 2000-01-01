Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co produces primary aluminum standard grade and value-added products. The firm operates smelter facilities in the United States and Iceland. The majority of revenue is generated from Glencore, which agreed to purchase nearly all of Century Aluminum's North American production. Century purchases nearly all of its alumina from Glencore. The company produces high purity aluminum, standard grade aluminum sow and tee bars, and value-added billet and foundry products. Century also owns a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.Century Aluminum Co is engaged in producing aluminum. It produces high purity aluminum, standard grade aluminum sow and tee bars, and value-added billet and foundry products which are traded internationally.