Company Profile

Century Casinos Inc is a US-based international casino entertainment company. The company principally engages in the development and operations of gaming establishments as well as related lodging, restaurant, and entertainment facilities. Through its subsidiaries, it manages Century Casino & Hotel, Century Casino St. Albert, Century Casino Calgary, Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, Century Mile Racetrack and Casino in Canada: Century Casino & Hotel in United States and Casinos Poland in Poland. Along with its land-based casinos, it also operates ship-based casinos on international and Alaskan waters pursuant to casino concessionaire agreements with cruise lines which include, Oceania Cruises, TUI Cruises, Windstar Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.Century Casinos Inc is an casino entertainment company that develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant and entertainment facilities around the world.