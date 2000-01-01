Century Entertainment International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:959)

APAC company
Market Info - 959

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 959

  • Market CapHKD105.160m
  • SymbolSEHK:959
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorGambling
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG0252A1053

Company Profile

Amax International Holdings Ltd is a company based in Hong Kong. It is an investment holding company engaged in the investment in gaming and entertainment businesses.

