Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Ltd (SEHK:162)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 162

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 162

  • Market CapHKD287.420m
  • SymbolSEHK:162
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorDepartment Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2021K1172

Company Profile

Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company along with its subsidiaries, is principally engaged in the operation of shopping malls, department stores and supermarkets in China.

Latest 162 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .