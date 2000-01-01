Century Global Commodities Corp (TSE:CNT)

North American company
Market Info - CNT

Company Info - CNT

  • Market CapCAD8.370m
  • SymbolTSE:CNT
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2029R1065

Company Profile

Century Global Commodities Corp is a Canadian exploration and development company. It has aggregated its operations into four reportable segments, Mining and Investment, Food and Distribution, Business Development, and Corporate and Others segment.

Latest CNT news

