Century Group International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2113)

Market Info - 2113

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2113

  • Market CapHKD426.520m
  • SymbolSEHK:2113
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2090D1016

Company Profile

CHerish Holdings Ltd provides site formation works in Hong Kong as a subcontractor. The Company's services include general earthworks, tunnel excavation works, foundation works, and road and drainage works.

