Century Sage Scientific Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1450)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1450
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1450
- Market CapHKD137.440m
- SymbolSEHK:1450
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINKYG202281054
Company Profile
Century Sage Scientific Holdings Ltd is engaged in the provision of software and hardware application solutions and services, broadcast services and operation of sports events, system maintenance services and sales of self-developed products.