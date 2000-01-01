Century Sunshine Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:509)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 509
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 509
- Market CapHKD1.026bn
- SymbolSEHK:509
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorAgricultural Inputs
- Currency
- ISINKYG2091K1206
Company Profile
Century Sunshine Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in electronic product business, magnesium products business, fertiliser business and metallurgical flux business.