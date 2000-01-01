Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IPSC)

North American company
Company Info - IPSC

  • Market Cap$1.252bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:IPSC
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS15673T1007

Company Profile

Century Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company developing transformative allogeneic cell therapies to create products for the treatment of both solid tumor and hematological malignancies with a significant unmet medical need. It is assembling a portfolio of allogeneic iNK and iT cell therapy product candidates across solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

