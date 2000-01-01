Company Profile

With 450,000 route miles of fiber, including over 35,000 route miles of subsea fiber connecting Europe, Asia, and Latin America, CenturyLink is one of the United States’ largest telecommunications carriers serving global enterprises. The merger further shifted the company’s operations toward businesses (now 75% of revenue) and away from its legacy consumer business. CenturyLink offers businesses a full menu of communications services, providing colocation and data center services, data transportation, and end-user phone and Internet service. On the consumer side, CenturyLink provides broadband and phone service across 37 states, where it has nearly 5 million broadband customers.CenturyLink Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the United States. It provides broadband, voice and wireless services to consumers and businesses across the country.