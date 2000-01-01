Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd offers wireless backhaul solutions. Its products comprise of FibeAir IP-20 Platform, FibeAir IP-20 Assured Platform, and Network Management. The company provides its services to wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies. The company's FibeAir IP-20 platform offers flexibility in choosing all-outdoor, split-mount and all-indoor configurations to suit any deployment scenario. Its products include short haul-access, short haul-aggregation, small cells, long haul, and enterprise access. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from India and also has a presence in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Latin America.Ceragon Networks Ltd is a wireless backhaul specialist company providing wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services, enabling smart-phone applications.