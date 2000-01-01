Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:CTAC)

North American company
Market Info - CTAC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CTAC

  • Market Cap$347.710m
  • SymbolNYSE:CTAC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorShell Companies
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2040C1042

Company Profile

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

