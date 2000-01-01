Ceres Power Holdings (LSE:CWR)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CWR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CWR

  • Market Cap£353.910m
  • SymbolLSE:CWR
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BG5KQW09

Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings PLC is a developer of electronic components in the United Kingdom. It mainly provides fuel cell technology in the form of steel sheets, which make use of natural gas to convert fuel energy directly into electric power.

Latest CWR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

CWR Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .