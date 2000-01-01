Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CERE)

North American company
Market Info - CERE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CERE

  • Market Cap$193.780m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CERE
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS15678U1280

Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc is dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases. The company is tackling neuroscience diseases with a differentiated approach that combines expertise in neurocircuitry with a focus on receptor selectivity. It has a diversified pipeline comprising five clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds with the potential to treat a range of neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics is advancing its current research and development programs while exploring new modalities through internal research efforts, external collaborations or potential acquisitions.

