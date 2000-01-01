Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)
Company Info - CDAY
- Market Cap$9.095bn
- SymbolNYSE:CDAY
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS15677J1088
Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a software company. Its flagship cloud (Human capital management) HCM platform provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management capabilities in a single solution.