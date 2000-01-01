Cerillion (LSE:CER)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CER

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CER

  • Market Cap£62.860m
  • SymbolLSE:CER
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYYX6C66

Company Profile

Cerillion PLC is a charging, billing and customer relationship management software company. It provides a comprehensive set of solutions across a range of industries including the finance, telecommunications and transportation industries.

Latest CER news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

CER Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .