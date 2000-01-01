Cerinnov Group SA (EURONEXT:ALPCV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALPCV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALPCV
- Market Cap€6.630m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALPCV
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINFR0013178712
Company Profile
Cerinnov Group SA is engaged in the manufacturing of production equipment. The Company's products include shaping machines, laser machine, decoration machine, customized equipment.