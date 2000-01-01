Cerinnov Group SA (EURONEXT:ALPCV)

European company
Market Info - ALPCV

Company Info - ALPCV

  • Market Cap€6.630m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALPCV
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013178712

Company Profile

Cerinnov Group SA is engaged in the manufacturing of production equipment. The Company's products include shaping machines, laser machine, decoration machine, customized equipment.

