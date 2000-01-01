Company Profile

Cerner is a leading supplier of health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services. The company offers a wide range of intelligent solutions and tech-enabled services that support the clinical, financial, and operational needs of healthcare organizations of varying sizes. The company employs nearly 30,000 associates and has a strong global installed base, including the lion's share of the top 100 health systems, physician practices, laboratories, ambulatory centers, behavioral health centers, cardiac facilities, radiology clinics, surgery centers, extended care facilities, retail pharmacies, and employer sites. The company is guided by the mission of the founding partners to provide seamless medical records across all healthcare providers to improve outcomes.