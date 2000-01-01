Cerrado Gold Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:CERT)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CERT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CERT

  • Market CapCAD71.250m
  • SymbolTSX:CERT
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA1567881018

Company Profile

Cerrado Gold Corp is a precious metals mining and exploration company building a portfolio of assets in South America. The company owns Minera Don Nicolas Project, located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. It is also focused on exploration at its Monte do Carmo gold Project in Tocantins State, Brazil.

Latest CERT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .