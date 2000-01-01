Cerro Mining Corp (TSX:CRX.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CRX.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CRX.H

  • Market CapCAD0.620m
  • SymbolTSX:CRX.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA1568743076

Company Profile

Cerro Mining Corp is an exploration stage company. The Company is engaged in the process of exploring its mineral properties in the Chile and Peru.

Latest CRX.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .