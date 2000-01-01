Company Profile

Cerved Group SpA is a holding company that owns the Cerved Group, an Italian credit information service provider. It operates through three segments. The credit information segment, which accounts for the majority of the Cerved Group's revenue, offers products and services that help businesses and financial institutions to assess credit status of their customers, business counterparties, and potential customers. The marketing solutions segment offers information and analyses that help customers to understand target market and regions, develop businesses, and improve customer satisfaction. The credit management segment assesses and manages troubled receivables and assets. It generates majority of its revenue from the Italian domestic market.