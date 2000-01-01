Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CERV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CERV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CERV
- Market CapCAD125.220m
- SymbolTSE:CERV
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA15712L1004
Company Profile
Cervus Equipment Corp is an equipment dealer. It acquires and operates authorized agricultural, commercial and industrial and transportation equipment dealerships. The company has interests in dealerships located in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.