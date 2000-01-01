CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CEU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CEU
- Market CapCAD574.850m
- SymbolTSE:CEU
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINCA15713J1049
Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market.