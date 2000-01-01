Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KOOL)
- Market Cap$11.570m
- SymbolNASDAQ:KOOL
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS1571313014
Cesca Therapeutics Inc is engaged in the development and manufacturing of automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.