Cettire Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:CTT)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CTT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CTT

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:CTT
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorInternet Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000122210

Company Profile

Cettire Ltd is an online luxury goods retailer. The company sells clothing products, accessories, footwear, handbags, and other products.

Latest CTT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .