CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (XETRA:CWC)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CWC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CWC
- Market Cap€564.870m
- SymbolXETRA:CWC
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPersonal Services
- Currency
- ISINDE0005403901
Company Profile
CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA is a German-based company which provides photo service, photo retail business, and commercial online printing. The company operates a business through three segments through photofinishing, photo retail business and commercial online printing. Photofinishing segment works on the printing of photos of analogue or digital origin. Photo retail unit trades photo hardware and photo products to end consumers using various brands such as Fotojoker, Fotolab and Japan Photo, among others. The Online Printing unit operates through online printing portals, such as www.cewe-print.de and others. The company derives it's most of the revenue from photofinishing activity in Germany.CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA is a German-based company which provides photo service, retail business and commercial online printing. It manages its business through three segments namely photofinishing, photo retail business and commercial online printing.