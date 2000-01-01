CF Energy Corp (TSX:CFY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CFY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CFY
- Market CapCAD45.670m
- SymbolTSX:CFY
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Gas
- Currency
- ISINCA12529J1057
Company Profile
Changfeng Energy Inc is a natural gas distribution company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the distribution of natural gas for commercial, industrial and residential users in the People's Republic of China.