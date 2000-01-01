CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CF

  • Market Cap$5.588bn
  • SymbolNYSE:CF
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorAgricultural Inputs
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1252691001

Company Profile

CF Industries is a leading producer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizers. The company operates seven nitrogen facilities in North America and holds joint-venture interests in further production capacity in the United Kingdom and Trinidad and Tobago. CF makes nitrogen primarily using low-cost U.S. natural gas as its feedstock, making CF one of the lowest-cost nitrogen producers globally.CF Industries Holdings Inc is a leading producer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizers. The company operates various nitrogen facilities in America UK, and Canada. It primarily serves the international agriculture sector.

Latest CF news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .