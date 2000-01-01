Company Profile

CFE SA is an industrial group operating in dredging, maritime engineering and environment, contracting, and real estate development. Most revenue comes from dredging and environmental projects. The company specializes in deepening canals and ports, digging trenches, and other activities to lift heavy loads and restructure platforms. In addition, it completes oil, gas, and offshore activities revolving around hydraulics, rock movement, and stabilization of barriers. CFE SA constructs various office buildings, housing projects, and facilities related to industrial development. It will lease properties, and conduct energy and environmental audits to analyze energy consumption. Approximately half of total sales accumulate in Europe, with Belgium being a key region for the company.CFE SA is a multidisciplinary group is engaged in the provision of construction and associated services. It operating business segments are dredging, maritime engineering and environment, contracting, and real estate development.