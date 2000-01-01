CFOAM Ltd (ASX:CFO)
- Market CapAUD10.100m
- SymbolASX:CFO
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINAU000000CFO9
Company Profile
CFOAM Ltd is engaged in the development and commercialization of the CFOAM products and end use applications. It is an inorganic carbon material that is manufactured from coal, pitch or lignin feed stock.